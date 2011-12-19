Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.9 percent on Monday, as investors continued last week's selloff on mounting concerns over slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy amid lingering global economic uncertainty.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 0.92 percent, or 142.70 points to 15,348.65, after falling to 15,202.35 earlier, its lowest level since August 2009.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 1.00 percent at 4,605.10 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)
