MUMBAI Aug 30 India's main indexes edged lower
on Friday, erasing earlier gains of more than 1 percent, as blue
chip shares such as Reliance Industries fell after India's Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh said that April-June GDP growth would be
flat.
Addressing parliament, Singh said he expected growth in the
first quarter of the new fiscal year to be relatively flat, but
would pick up on the back of a good monsoon.
A Reuters poll of 36 economists expected India's gross
domestic product to have expanded 4.7 percent year-on-year in
the quarter to June, near decade lows on an annual basis and a
tad under the 4.8 percent growth in the previous three months.
Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1.8 percent while
Infosys Ltd lost 1 percent.
The broader NSE index fell 0.3 percent after earlier
gaining as much as 1.1 percent, while India's benchmark index
is down 0.2 percent after earlier gaining as much as
1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)