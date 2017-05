MUMBAI May 3 Indian shares fell on Friday, retracing from near 3-month highs touched a day before, after the central bank cautioned it had limited room for further monetary easing, overshadowing the 25-basis-point cut in key interest rates, dragging rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank down.

HDFC Bank Ltd, India's No.3 lender by loan value, provisionally ended down 1.73 percent, State Bank of India fell 3.8 percent, while ICICI Bank fell 3.56 percent.

The BSE index provisionally ended 0.81 percent lower, while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.92 percent down. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)