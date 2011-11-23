* Slowing global, domestic growth triggers selloff
* Vulnerable rupee adds to gloom; lenders lead losses
* Reliance Comm, Unitech bucks trend
(Updates to afternoon)
MUMBAI, Nov 23 Indian shares fell more
than 3.5 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in two years, as
investor jitters grew on domestic concerns about high inflation,
slowing growth and a vulnerable rupee.
A gloomy global economy added to the depressed outlook,
traders said.
By 12:41 p.m. (0711 GMT), the 30-share BSE index
was down 3.14 percent at 15,560.05 points, with all of its
components in the red. It fell as low as 15,478.69 -- its
weakest since Nov. 3, 2009.
"The slide was on the cards," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla,
head of research, SMC Investments and Advisors. "List of
problems are increasing by each passing day; inflation is
growing, GDP growth is expected to be lower and rupee has
depreciated to its lowest."
The rupee had slumped to an all-time low of 52.73
against the dollar on Tuesday, down nearly 17 percent from its
2011 high in July, on a swelling current account deficit, rising
import bill and slowing export growth.
The currency pulled back Wednesday on suspected central bank
intervention and was trading up 0.5 percent at 52.02/03, but the
near-term outlook remained bearish.
The finance ministry is not in favour of any "undue"
intervention by the central bank to prop up the rupee, a senior
finance ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Foreign funds have sold more than $450 million worth of
shares over five trading sessions till Monday, reducing the net
inflows in 2011 to under $300 million, sharply below record
investments of more than $29 billion seen in 2010.
Lenders were the top losers on lingering worries about asset
quality as high interest rates and sluggish growth drove
investors to cut exposure.
HDFC Bank dropped 5.7 percent, while bigger rivals
ICICI Bank lost 2.8 percent and State Bank of India
was down 2.4 percent.
Shares in telecom operator Reliance Communications
and real estate firms DB Realty and Unitech
bucked the trend and rose between 2 and 20 percent after the
country's top court granted bail to five company executives
charged in a multi-billion dollar telecoms licensing scandal.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 2.92 percent
at 4,671.75 points.
In the broader market, there were 5.25 losers for every
gainer, on a volume of 346.2 million shares.
Global sentiment worsened after the release of HSBC flash
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), the earliest
indicator of China's industrial activity, which slumped in
November to 48, a low not seen since March 2009.
Washington said on Tuesday the U.S. economy grew at a 2
percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the initial
estimate of a 2.5 percent growth rate.
At 0730 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was down 2.36 percent, while Japan's
Nikkei was down 0.4 percent.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Capital goods maker Siemens Ltd, a unit of
Siemens AG, lost more than 5 percent after it posted
late on Tuesday a 29 percent drop in September quarter profit.
* Tata Power fell nearly 3 percent after Citigroup
downgraded the utility citing lower operating income and higher
debt.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Unitech on 34.22 million shares
* Suzlon Energy on 22.93 million shares
* Idea Cellular on 16.84 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro dented by report of new Dexia talks
* Brent oil falls near $108 as U.S., China growth slows
* Asian shares fall on U.S., European debt fears
* Investors, still fixated on EU, sell for 5th day
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
