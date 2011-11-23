* Concerns over domestic inflation, slowing growth weakens
sentiment
* Vulnerable rupee adds to gloom; lenders lead losses
* Reliance Communications, Unitech buck the trend
(Updates to close)
By Ketan Bondre
MUMBAI, Nov 23 Indian shares ended 2.3
percent down after touching their lowest in two years on
Wednesday, as domestic concerns over high inflation, slowing
growth and a faltering rupee continued to sap investor
confidence.
Fears of a global economic slowdown returned after gloomy
data from Germany, China and the United States, further weighing
on local stocks.
The 30-share BSE index closed down 2.3 percent at
15,699.97 points, with only one of its components in the
positive territory. Intraday, it fell to 15,478.69 -- its lowest
level since Nov. 3, 2009.
"There is a lack of confidence in the market, the parliament
is almost non-functional, so the quality of decision making is
hurt and the currency is also depreciating that is adding to the
negative sentiment," said K K Mital, head of portfolio
management services at Globe Capital.
Indian corporations, hit by waning business
confidence due to deferred investment projects and the rising
cost of credit, have rounded on New Delhi for failing to act on
home-grown problems as the economy suffers from global shocks.
The rupee had slumped to an all-time low of 52.73
against the dollar on Tuesday, down nearly 17 percent from its
2011 high in July, on a swelling current account deficit, rising
import bill and slowing export growth.
The currency pulled back Wednesday on suspected central bank
intervention, but the near-term outlook remained bearish.
The finance ministry is not in favour of any "undue"
intervention by the central bank to prop up the rupee, a senior
finance ministry source told Reuters.
The rupee weakness is likely due to widening trade deficit,
muted debt and equity inflows from foreign institutional
investors, and falling hedged rate arbitrage, Credit Suisse said
in a report.
"We continue to prefer companies with US$ revenues and rupee
costs like IT (Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys
), pharma (Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ) and
Reliance," it added.
Foreign funds have sold more than $450 million worth of
shares over five trading sessions till Monday, reducing the net
inflows in 2011 to under $300 million, sharply below record
investments of more than $29 billion seen in 2010.
"Redemptions are happening globally as the year is coming to
a close, which is adding further pressure on the markets," said
Deven Choksey, CEO and managing director, K R Choksey.
Lenders were the top sectoral losers on lingering
worries about asset quality.
HDFC Bank dropped 3.85 percent, while bigger
rivals ICICI Bank lost 2.5 percent and State Bank of
India was down 2.03 percent.
Shares in telecom operator Reliance Communications
and real estate firms DB Realty and Unitech
bucked the trend and closed 0.5 percent and 20 percent up,
respectively, after the country's top court granted bail to five
company executives charged in a multi-billion dollar telecoms
licensing scandal.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended down 2.2
percent at 4,706.45 points.
In the broader market, there were 3.5 losers for every
gainer, on a volume of 673.35 million shares.
Global sentiment worsened after a private survey showed
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months, U.S. growth
data was revised downwards and manufacturing in Germany
contracted for a second straight month in November.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* Shares in Apollo Hospitals gained 1.82 percent
after it said it plans to launch 100 diabetes treatment clinics
in India in 90 days.
* Tata Power closed down 3.04 percent after
Citigroup downgraded the utility citing lower operating income
and higher debt.
* Capital goods maker Siemens Ltd, a unit of
Siemens AG, closed 2.44 percent after it posted late
on Tuesday a 29 percent drop in September quarter profit.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Unitech on 45.80 million shares
* Suzlon Energy on 40.09 million shares
* Idea Cellular on 27.17 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* U.S. dollar hits 6-week high vs currency basket
* Brent oil falls near $108 as U.S., China growth slows
* S-Stocks hit 6-week low; euro falls on Dexia concerns
* U.S. stock futures signal weaker open for equities
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
