* Benchmark BSE share index down 0.8 pct * Sept qtr GDP growth seen at over 2-yr low; data at 0530 GMT * Engineering stocks fall on growth worries (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian shares fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday led by depressed banking stocks, as investors awaited GDP data that is expected to confirm fears of a protracted growth slowdown in Asia's third-economy. Weighed down by turmoil overseas, rampant inflation and a series of interest rate hikes by Asia's most hawkish central bank, data around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) is seen showing the economy grew in the last quarter at its slowest rate in more than two years. "We're seeing that the market is nervous as it waits for the GDP data," said R.K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Asset Management. "But after it digests that, we will probably see a rebound in the later part of the day on positive news from Europe." Growth in the September is expected to have slowed to 6.9 percent, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Shares in State Bank of India, the country's largest lender and a benchmark index heavyweight, fell as much as 1.89 percent. Rival ICICI Bank shed 2.2 percent, while Housing Development and Finance Corp was down as much as 1.63 percent. The banking sector has been hit by slower loan growth and higher defaults by customers due to rising interest rates. At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the main 30-share index was down 0.77 percent at 15,884.55 points. Twenty-four of its components were in the red. The benchmark, which is one of the world's worst performers this year, fell 1 percent on Tuesday, as opposition intensified to government plans to open up the country's $450 billion retail sector to large foreign chains. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh late on Tuesday rejected calls to reverse his cabinet's decision, but fierce protest from opposition parties have shut down parliament for 6 days, threatening other major reform bills. Industrial firms such as power and construction conglomerate Jaiprakash Associates was down 2.45 percent and state-run power gear supplier Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd fell 2.98 percent on growth concerns. The 50-share NSE index was down 0.83 percent at 4,765.25 points. In the broader market, declining stocks outnumbered gainers by 2.25:1 on total volume of about 136 million shares. Shares across Asia fell on Wednesday as caution set in over the chance for more progress in resolving euro zone debt woes after officials agreed to strengthen a rescue fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund. At 1030 (0500 GMT) the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.54 percent and Japan's Nikkei was down 1.01 percent. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd jumped 20 percent, its daily limit, after the firm said late on Tuesday its board would meet on Friday to consider a buyback of shares. * Ranbaxy Laboratories fell as much as 4.95 percent after the drugmaker did not announce a final settlement with regulators in the United States over the launch of its copy-cat version of cholesterol lowering drug Lipitor that loses its patent on Wednesday. * Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone firm, dropped 1.7 percent after research house CLSA reduced its earnings estimates for the two upcoming financial years. MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME * Suzlon Energy on 6.98 million shares * IFCI on 5.23 million shares * Unitech on 4.67 million shares FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro unmoved by EFSF plans, market burned before * Brent stays above $110, boosted by Mideast tensions * Asian shares fall on caution over euro zone * Wall St up for 2nd day on brighter consumer outlook * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)