MUMBAI Aug 28 India's benchmark BSE index turned positive on Wednesday after earlier falling as much as 2.9 percent led by gains in software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services, while banks recovered from earlier falls on value buying.

Life Insurance Corporation was also spotted buying Indian shares on Wednesday, two dealers told Reuters.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 3.3 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd rose 0.1 percent after earlier falling as much as 5.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.1 percent while the broader NSE index was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)