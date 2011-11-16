Indian shares pare early gains, end flat
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.
MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian shares fell as much as 0.8 percent in early trade on Wednesday as investors digested a poor corporate results season in Asia's third-largest economy and remained cautious on a lack of definitive progress in resolving Europe's debt crisis.
Shares in refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp fell as much as 4.0 percent and 3.4 percent respectively after the firms and their state-run rival Indian Oil Corp cut petrol prices by about 3.2 percent, the first reduction in three years.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.76 percent at 16,757.75 points, with 25 of its components trading lower.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.78 percent at 5,029.05 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
MUMBAI, June 13 Indian bonds and shares rose on Tuesday after much softer-than-expected inflation data fuelled hopes of a rate cut by the central bank at its next policy review in August, with some traders even pushing for a move ahead of the meeting.