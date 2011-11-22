MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian shares rose 0.5 percent early on Tuesday as investors covered short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts later this week.

Leading auto firms Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra led the gains rising 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.49 percent at 16,023.72 points, with 24 of its components trading higher, after falling for eight consecutive sessions.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.8 percent at 4,816.50 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)