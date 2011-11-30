BUZZ-India's Reliance Industries climbs; Jio adds 3.9 mln subscribers
** Reliance Industries Ltd shares climb as much as 3 pct to 1,354 rupees
MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares fell 0.7 percent in early trade on Wednesday, led by banking stocks, as nervous investors awaited data that may show Asia's third-largest economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years last quarter.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.68 percent at 15,900.3 points, with 25 of its components trading lower.
The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.71 percent at 4,770.2 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy)
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.