MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian shares fell 0.5 percent early on Thursday, with state-run Coal India and aluminium maker Hindalco leading the losses amid investor concern over slowing growth and lacklustre policymaking.

Top listed retailer Pantaloon Retail <PART.NS,>, which has been hoping to tie up with foreign giants, fell more than 2 percent after the government on Wednesday suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms.

At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.5 percent at 16,792.65 points, with 27 of its components were in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.64 percent at 5,030.2 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)