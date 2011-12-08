Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian shares fell 0.5 percent early on Thursday, with state-run Coal India and aluminium maker Hindalco leading the losses amid investor concern over slowing growth and lacklustre policymaking.
Top listed retailer Pantaloon Retail <PART.NS,>, which has been hoping to tie up with foreign giants, fell more than 2 percent after the government on Wednesday suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms.
At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.5 percent at 16,792.65 points, with 27 of its components were in the red.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.64 percent at 5,030.2 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
