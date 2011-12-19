MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian shares fell 1.2 percent in early trade on Monday as investors continue to fret about cooling economic growth, and a lack of progress on resolving the European debt crisis saps market confidence across Asia.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 1.19 percent at 15,312.50.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.21 percent at 4,595.50. (Reporting by Henry Foy)