Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian shares fell 1.2 percent in early trade on Monday as investors continue to fret about cooling economic growth, and a lack of progress on resolving the European debt crisis saps market confidence across Asia.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 1.19 percent at 15,312.50.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.21 percent at 4,595.50. (Reporting by Henry Foy)
