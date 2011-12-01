People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSe Sensex is set to rise for the second consecutive day on Thursday, enthused by hopes for a surge in foreign fund inflows after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in a joint statement on Wednesday they had agreed to provide cheaper dollar funding.

Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) should rise after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed it had given approval to the drugmaker to make the first generic version of the cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

Automakers including Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) will be watched as they report sales figures for November. Decline in sales is likely to continue for the fifth consecutive month on higher interest rates and vehicle costs.

Shares in state-run oil firms, Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS), will also be in focus after they announced a nearly 1.2 percent cut in gasoline prices.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was trading up 3.4 percent at 0820 (0250 GMT), while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 2.1 percent and South Korea's Kospi .KS11 was trading 3.7 percent higher.

Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were trading up 3.3 percent, pointing to a sharply higher opening for the domestic market.

India's benchmark 30-share index .BSESN rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday to 16,123.46 points. It, however, dropped nearly 9 percent in November, after rising 7.6 percent in the previous month.

Slowing economic growth and uncertainty over the fate of some crucial economic reforms proposals in Asia's third-largest economy would continue to cast a shadow over a recovery, analysts said.

Proceedings in parliament have been abruptly called off every day so far since the session started last week as the opposition demand rolling back of a plan to open up the country's $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets.

Also, dragged down by turmoil overseas, rampant inflation and a series of interest rate hikes, data on Wednesday showed the economy grew 6.9 percent in the last quarter, its slowest rate in more than two years.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Hindustan Dorr Oliver (HDRR.NS) after it got an order worth 1.7 billion rupees from ONGC Petro Additions Ltd, to set up a effluent collection and treatment system for ONGC Petro's petrochemical project in Dahej, Gujarat.

* Software services provider MphasiS (MBFL.NS) after its net profit for the fiscal year ended November fell 25 percent to 8.2 billion rupees.

* Gayatri projects (GAPR.NS) after it said its board would meet on December 5 to approve a revised rights offer.

FACTORS TO WATCH

