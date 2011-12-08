A trader speaks on phones while trading at a stock brokerage in Mumbai March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is set to open lower on Thursday with retailers continuing to be in focus after the government suspended plans to open the country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms.

Companies such as Pantaloon Retail PART.NS, India's largest listed retailer, Shoppers Stop (SHOP.NS) and Trent (TREN.NS) will be watched, after the government on Wednesday backtracked from one of its boldest reforms in years in the face of a huge political backlash.

The retreat, within two weeks of the policy being announced, is another nail in the coffin of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reform programme, just as Asia's third-largest economy suffers from slowing growth and falling investment.

Concerns over whether European leaders can agree to a plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis at a summit this week will also weigh on domestic investor sentiment, said Jagannadham Thununguntla, strategist and head of research at brokerage SMC Global.

Asian shares and the euro drifted down on Thursday highlighting concerns among global investors.

By 0301 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was trading down 0.95 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.28 percent, pointing to a weaker opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN closed up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, tracking a gain in global equities, but is down 17.7 percent this year.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS), after the wind turbine maker said South Africa's Department of Energy had approved its 135 MW Cookhouse wind energy project in the Eastern Cape province.

* Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS), after the real estate firm said it signed a pact with leading private lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) to extend projects and financial services across various countries.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)