MUMBAI, Dec 8 Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday with retailers continuing to be in focus after the federal government suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms. Companies such as Pantaloon Retail, India's largest listed retailer, Shoppers Stop and Trent will be watched, after the government on Wednesday backtracked from one of its boldest reforms in years in the face of a huge political backlash. The retreat, within two weeks of the policy being announced, is another nail in the coffin of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reform programme, just as Asia's third-largest economy suffers from slowing growth and falling investment. Concerns over whether European leaders can agree to a plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis at a summit this week will also weigh on domestic investor sentiment, said Jagannadham Thununguntla, strategist and head of research at brokerage SMC Global. Asian shares and the euro drifted down on Thursday highlighting concerns among global investors. By 0301 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.95 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.28 percent, pointing to a weaker opening for the domestic market. The main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, tracking a gain in global equities, but is down 17.7 percent this year. STOCKS TO WATCH * Suzlon Energy Ltd, after the wind turbine maker said South Africa's Department of Energy had approved its 135 MW Cookhouse wind energy project in the Eastern Cape province. * Godrej Properties Ltd, after the real estate firm said it signed a pact with leading private lender ICICI Bank to extend projects and financial services across various countries. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro holds breath before ECB, EU summit * Oil falls on higher U.S. stocks, EU worries * Euro drift lower as EU summit jitters weigh * Wall St edges up with eyes on EU summit * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview