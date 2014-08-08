Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The broader Nifty falls as much as 1.3 percent to its lowest in almost three weeks while the BSE Sensex is trading more than 300 points down, tracking a tumble in Asian shares.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan is down 1.1 percent.

Investors seek safe-haven assets after U.S. President Obama said he had authorized air strikes in Iraq.

Blue-chip stocks fall: Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) down 1.9 percent, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) down 3.2 percent, and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) loses 1.4 percent.

Overseas investors sold shares worth $11.92 million on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows.

However, defensive stocks gain: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) up 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal P)