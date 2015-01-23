UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 5
May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW DELHI Jan 23 India plans to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL), the country's largest dredging company, and has invited bids from merchant bankers, the government said in a statement on Friday.
The move is part of the federal government's efforts to raise revenue as it scrambles to meet part of a near $10 billion share sale target by March 31, when the current fiscal year ends. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (May 4) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.55% 02.84% 03.79% ------------------------------------