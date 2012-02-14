NEW DELHI A panel of ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss selling shares in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp(ONGC.NS) and Bharat Heavy Electricals(BHEL.NS), divestment secretary, Haleem Khan, told reporters.

India originally planned to raise about $9 billion from share sales this fiscal year that ends in March, but has so far only raised about $250 million.

The government had deferred ONGC's public offer to raise up to $2.5 billion in October, after tepid response from investors during roadshows amid weak equity markets. The BHEL share sale is expected to raise up to $1 billion.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)