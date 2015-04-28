NEW DELHI, April 28 India's Hazira LNG Ltd will
expand the capacity of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal
on the west coast by 50 percent to 7.5 million tonnes per annum
(mtpa) in the fiscal year to March 2017, a government panel
report said.
Royal Dutch Shell owns through its unit Shell Gas a
74 percent stake in Hazira LNG, while Total Gaz Electricite
France, a unit of France's Total, holds the remainder.
India is expanding the capacity of its gas import
facilities, part of efforts to increase the share of cleaner
fuel in its energy mix to improve air quality.
India currently has infrastructure to annually import and
regassify 25 million tonnes of the super-cooled fuel and the
capacity of the existing facilities is expected to rise to 41
mtpa in 2016/17.
The report said that new terminals with capacities of up to
27 mtpa were at various stages of planning on both the eastern
and western coasts of India.
"The increase in (Hazira LNG) capacity from 5 million to 7.5
million tonnes a year will become available at the end of year
2016/17," the report said.
Shell did not respond to a request for comment.
With a 26 percent stake, Shell is also part of a consortium
building Kakinada LNG on the east coast.
In the current fiscal year India's gas deficit is expected
to widen to 300 million standard cubic metres a day (mscmd) from
152 mscmd in 2012/13, the report said.
India's local gas production currently falls far short of
what was planned, due mainly to a significant decline in the
output of Reliance Industries Ltd -operated KG-D6 block
on the east coast.
Reliance and partner BP have blamed geological
complexities for the fall in output, but the oil regulator
believes they failed to drill enough wells.
Falling output had already prompted the government to
disallow about $2.4 billion in cost recovery to Reliance up to
2013/14, leading to arbitration proceedings over the issue.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gareth Jones)