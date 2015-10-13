(Corrects name to Anil from Arun in paragraph 10)
* Govt wants state firms to give 50 pct of trade to local
shippers
* Move should boost firms like Shipping Corp, Great Eastern
* Freight worth billions of dlrs likely to shift to Indian
cos
By Nidhi Verma and Keith Wallis
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Indian state-owned
firms may have to give half their freight business to local
shippers to help rescue an industry battered by the global
commodities downturn.
India's cabinet could as early as next month consider making
it mandatory for state-owned oil, steel, coal and fertiliser
importers to route at least half of their cargoes through local
shippers as part of a broader agenda of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi to shore up and protect the ailing sector, a government
source said.
New Delhi is proposing importers sign 5-year contracts with
local shipping firms in a move designed to shift freight worth
billions of dollars to Indian flag carriers and help boost fleet
companies like Shipping Corp of India, Mercator Ltd
, Great Eastern Shipping Co and Essar
Shipping.
In 2013-14, India paid about $57 billion in freight payments
to foreign firms.
"We have already received comments from the related
ministries on this proposal ... we hope next month the cabinet
will consider this proposal," the source said, adding the 5-year
contracts would help firms raise funds to expand their fleets.
Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari was not immediately
available to comment.
LOSING OUT
India's total international trade increased by more than 230
percent between 2000 and 2014, to 811 million tonnes last year,
according to shipping ministry data, but domestic shippers saw
their trade rise by just 26 percent as they were edged out by
international firms able to offer lower rates and quicker
turnaround times.
The share of Indian trade carried by domestic firms sank to
below 9 percent last year from more than a third in 1990,
prompting concern about the industry's long-term viability.
The proposed measures are designed to reverse that decline
and encourage investment and expansion.
"Asset prices are at their lowest and this is a good time
for Indian industry to invest," said Anil Devli, Chief Executive
of the Indian National Shipowners' Association (INSA).
KNOCK-ON BENEFITS
A key part of the new proposal is to link the freight rates
charged under the contracts to global benchmarks such as
Clarksons and World Scale in order to bring greater transparency
to rate setting and avoid local shippers setting up cartels.
The move fits Modi's 'Make-in-India' push toward creating
skilled jobs for millions of young Indians.
"As more Indian ships start participating in the regular
carriage of Indian imports, other ancillary industries such as
bunkering, ship repair and even ship building will grow," Devli
said.
Most foreign-flag vessels calling on Indian ports bunker, or
re-fuel, in Singapore or Khor Fakkan in the United Arab
Emirates, and don't hire Indian seafarers, Devli said.
"As of now, the (Indian) fleet is not enough to meet our
requirements, but the shipping ministry has said companies will
raise funds on the back of 5-year contracts to buy more
vessels," said a person at Indian Oil Corp, which hires
about 250 vessels each year for its crude oil imports.
Major international shippers who have increased trade into
India over the past decade stand to potentially lose out if the
new measures are implemented.
Non-domestic shippers carrying Indian freight include
Frontline Ltd, Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc
, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd, Olympic
Shipping , BW LPG and Avance Gas Holding
, crude buyers and shipping sources told Reuters.
"Any increase in the reservation of cargo for national
fleets is a cause of concern because it reduces the volume of
cargo available for free traders, such as many Greek or Hong
Kong shipowners," said Arthur Bowring, managing director of the
Hong Kong Shipowners' Association.
Yet the robust growth rates in economic activity and overall
international trade should continue to make India an attractive
market for most international carriers, sources in the industry
said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gavin Maguire and Ian
Geoghegan)