BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
MUMBAI Feb 8 A glut of vessels in the shipping industry will be over in two years, India's Shipping Secretary K. Mohandas told reporters on Wednesday.
"There are delivery cancellations that are happening," Mohandas said. "But that (overcapcity) will be a thing of the past in the next two years."
India should now focus on ship building, he added. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------