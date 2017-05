Oct 7 Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures:

* India's September total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 278428 vehicles - industry body * India's September domestic passenger car sales 195259 vehicles, up 15.14 pct vs year ago - industry body * India's September two-wheeler sales 1868993 vehicles, up 21.59 pct vs year ago -industry body * India's September total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 19.92 pct vs year ago - industry body * India's September commercial vehicle sales 61621 vehicles, down 1.95 pct vs year ago -industry body (Bengaluru newsroom)