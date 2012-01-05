MUMBAI, Jan 5 The Small Industries and Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via 3-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of one-year, one-day at 9.50 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)