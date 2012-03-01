MUMBAI, March 1 The Small Industries and Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited bids on Thursday to raise raise at least 2 billion rupees ($40.8 million) via 3-year bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed. ($1 = 49.0100 Indian rupees) For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)