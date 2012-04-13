MUMBAI, April 13 India's Siemens Ltd
may partner with energy-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd
for future security solution projects on a
case-by-case basis, a senior official said, after the two
companies declined to bid for an ambitious Mumbai project.
The two companies did not bid for a security project for the
city of Mumbai, either individually or jointly, after declaring
their intent in September to join hands together for developing
homeland security applications for the Indian
market.
"...for economic reasons we refrained from submitting the
bid," said Tilak Raj Seth, executive vice president for
infrastructure and cities sector at Siemens India.
On April 4, Business Standard reported that the venture
between the two companies may come to an end owing to
differences over strategic and operational issues.
"There was no JV (joint venture). We offered in a consortium
and this is now gone, because the bid is gone," said Armin
Bruck, managing director, Siemens Ltd.
He said that the two companies may bid for projects in
future if their product portfolios matched.
"Only time will show. If our portfolio is the right mix,
then why not?" said Bruck.
