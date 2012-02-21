Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Feb 21 India's silver imports could top 5,000 tonnes in 2012 compared with 4,800 tonnes a year ago, president of Bombay Bullion Association Prithviraj Kothari said on Tuesday.
India is the world's biggest bullion consumer. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0