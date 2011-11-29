Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) speaks to the media as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Rajiv Shukla (L) and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal watch on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Parliament in New Delhi August 1, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI India's inflation rate will fall sharply over the next few months and the country's economy should hold up despite the global economic slowdown, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Tuesday.

India's headline inflation in October hovered above 9 percent for the 11th month despite a 20-month cycle of monetary tightening by the central bank.

"I am confident we will successfully face the global slowdown," Singh told a Congress party meeting. "I expect inflation will sharply decline in the next few months due to government measures."

