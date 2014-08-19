Aug 19 Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh is immune from claims that he supported the genocide of
Sikhs during his decade leading the country, a federal judge has
ruled.
But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in the District of
Columbia said on Tuesday, Singh, who resigned in May, did not
have "head-of-state immunity" from claims arising from his time
as India's finance minister.
Inderjit Singh, an Indian Sikh, claimed in the 2013 suit
that as finance minister from 1991 to 1996, Manmohan Singh
funded cash rewards for members of the military who murdered
Sikhs. When he was prime minister, according to the suit, Singh
was complicit in the torture and killing of hundreds of
thousands of members of the religious minority.
Boasberg said U.S. law bars former heads of state from being
sued for actions they took while in office, but not for private
acts or those taken in prior government posts.
"While Singh's alleged acts as Finance Minister are not
'private' per se, they did not occur in the course of his
official duties as head of state," Boasberg wrote.
Inderjit Singh is representing himself and could not be
reached for comment. An attorney the New York City-based human
rights group Sikhs for Justice, which helped Inderjit Singh file
the suit, did not return a request for comment. Court documents
did not list an attorney for Manmohan Singh.
There are more than 21 million Sikhs in India, according to
the country's most recent census, but they make up only 2
percent of the population. The group has long had tense
relations with India's Hindu majority, and thousands of Sikhs
were killed in 1984 in the days following the assassination of
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.
Inderjit Singh in his suit claimed Manmohan Singh authorized
"counterinsurgency operations" across India in which hundreds of
thousands of Sikhs were kidnapped, murdered and buried in mass
graves. The prime minister also shielded and promoted political
allies and members of the military who orchestrated massacres of
Sikhs, Singh said.
The U.S. Department of Justice in May urged Boasberg to
dismiss the entire suit because it was filed when Singh was
still a sitting head of state. The Justice Department cited a
2004 decision in which the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals
dismissed claims against Jiang Zemin, the former president of
China, by practitioners of the spiritual discipline Falun Gong.
Boasberg said the cases were distinct because all of the
claims against Zemin stemmed from his time as a head of state.
The case is Inderjit Singh v Manmohan Singh, U.S. District
Court for the District of Columbia, No. 13-1460.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; editing by Ted Botha and Cynthia
Osterman)