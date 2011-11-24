By Anurag Kotoky
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 24 When Vikram Akula came
to speak at the World Economic Forum's India Summit in New Delhi
last year, it was clear that the once-thriving banker to the
poor was beginning to lose his sheen.
Dressed in his trademark traditional cotton tunic, trousers
and open-toed slippers, the Yale-educated microfinance pioneer
faced uncomfortable questions from the audience on aggressive
loan recovery practices and high interest rates, and was later
escorted away from reporters.
Akula, 42, named among the 100 most influential people in
the world by Time magazine in 2006, on Wednesday resigned as
chairman of SKS Microfinance, the lender of tiny loans
to the poor he founded in 1997.
It marked a big fall for a man whose idea of making profit
from small loans won the support of high-profile investors such
as George Soros and Goldman Sachs. His company has been
dubbed by some as the "Starbucks of Microfinance".
Backers say commercial microfinance makes lending attractive
to poor borrowers who would otherwise be at the mercy of
unregulated moneylenders who are known to charge interest rates
as high as 100 percent.
"Doing well by doing good is not only acceptable, it's
absolutely ethical. In fact, I believe that offering micronance
as a highly commercial, for-prot venture is the more ethical
choice, by far," Akula writes in his book "A Fistful of Rice; My
Unexpected Quest to End Poverty Through Profitability".
The microfinanace sector was touted as the saviour for
millions of poor from village moneylenders, but it has come
under close scrutiny of the authorities after defaults and
high-handed debt collections.
Some farmer suicides in the southern state of Andhra
Pradesh, the hub of India's microfinance sector, blamed on
mounting debts have also put high interest rates the companies
charge on loans into the spotlight.
SKS's troubles deepened when Akula abruptly fired chief
executive Suresh Gurumani a year ago, when the sector's move to
a commercial model from its social mission was causing unease.
What followed was a public relations disaster that saw the
company losing popular support, political pressure building up,
and investors dumping the stock.
The market value of SKS, India's only listed microfinance
firm, has plunged to $163 million from a peak of $1.2 billion.
Its shares now trade at around 115 rupees compared with a high
of 1,491.50 rupees shortly after it went public in August last
year.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
It remains unclear what Akula, who had once left the company
but came back a few years later, will do next. There were
reports that a rift with the management team prompted Akula to
resign this time.
"When the battle happened between Gurumani, Akula had the
full support of the board. Now, he does not have the support of
the board or the management team," said a source who has done
business with SKS.
Akula is not alone in this predicament.
After criticizing the Bangladeshi government for corruption,
Muhammad Yunus, who pioneered nonprofit lending to the poor, was
dumped earlier this year as managing director of Grameen Bank,
an institution he founded 30 years ago and with which he shared
the Nobel peace prize.
SKS's business model also faces big challenges ahead.
The rise of for-profit microfinance has made billions of
dollars in credit available to millions of poor people in India
and elsewhere, but it has also spurred controversy.
India's microfinance firms are keen to see the passage of a
bill in parliament, which will make the central bank the sole
regulator of the sector, and remain hopeful this will bring
funds flowing back into the business.
However, it is expected to put a lid on the interest rates
that companies can charge and will squeeze profit margins of
firms such as SKS.
(Additional reporting by Arjun Kashyap in BANGALORE; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan and Yoko Nishikawa)