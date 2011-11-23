Nov 23 SKS Microfinance, India's only listed microlender, said on Wednesday its founder Vikram Akula resigned as chairman with immediate effect.

It named P.H. Ravi Kumar, an independent director, as the interim non-executive chairman.

The company did not give a reason for Akula's resignation in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)