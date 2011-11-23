* SKS shares down 92 percent from peak
* Regulatory crackdown has weighed on microlenders
Nov 23 SKS Microfinance, India's
only listed microlender, said on Wednesday its founder Vikram
Akula resigned as chairman and named an independent director as
an interim replacement.
Akula, who founded SKS in 1997, led the firm's meteoric rise
from a provider of small loans to impoverished women mainly in
the southern state of Andhra Pradesh to a company that went
public in spectacular fashion to raise $358 million in August
last year before it was crippled by a regulatory crackdown.
Shares in SKS, whose investors included billionaire George
Soros and private equity firm Sequoia Capital, have lost 92
percent from their peak and the company now has a market value
of $163 million.
SKS has seen turbulent times since it went public, including
the abrupt resignation of its then-CEO Suresh Gurumani, shortly
after its listing.
Reports of high interest rates and aggressive loan recovery
practices dented the sector's image and invited regulatory
scrutiny.
Andhra Pradesh, the industry hub, imposed a set of
restrictive laws that came into effect last year that ended up
severely curtailing microfinance activity in the state, scaring
away banks and investors and prompting many small to mid-sized
lenders to the poor to shut shop.
The sector is now awaiting passage of a law in the national
parliament that would make the central bank the sole regulator
of the sector, overriding the restrictions imposed by Andhra
Pradesh.
P.H. Ravi Kumar, an SKS board member for five years, will
take over as interim non-executive chairman, SKS said in a
statement. It did not give a reason for Akula's resignation but
finance chief Dilli Raj told reporters that his exit was
voluntary.
Ahead of the announcement, SKS shares closed 5 percent up at
115.45 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. The shares traded as high
as 1,491.50 rupees last year.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI, Nandita Bose in
MUMBAI and Arjun Kashyap in BANGALORE)