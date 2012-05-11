Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of SKS MicrofinanceSKSM.NS jump 12.4 percent, a day after cabinet approved a bill to bring microlenders under the RBI's oversight.

The bill is positive for micro finance institutions as it will supersede state government laws, Angel Broking says in a note.

The microfinance sector had been in turmoil after the Andhra Pradesh state government set stringent norms on lending and interest collection within the state, Angel adds.

Since its market debut in August 2010, shares in India's only listed microlender have tumbled 92 percent.

