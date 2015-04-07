(Adds human rights group, political comment)
By Jatindra Dash
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 7 Indian police shot
dead 20 stone-throwing sandalwood smugglers on Tuesday during
the biggest operation for years to stamp out trafficking of the
rare commodity, law-enforcement authorities said.
Opposition politicians and human rights activists challenged
the report, maintaining that those killed in the incident in the
southern state of Andhra Pradesh were only unarmed labourers and
calling for an investigation.
Andhra Pradesh Police Chief J.V. Ramudu told reporters that
a dozen-strong police task force had come under a hail of stones
launched by around 100 stone-throwing smugglers who were also
brandishing axes, sickles and other sharp-edged weapons.
Police were forced to fire back in self-defence, he said.
Ramudu said nine smugglers were killed in the Chitoor
district and 11 in a second clash a kilometre (half a mile)
away. All 20 were from the adjacent state of Tamil Nadu.
Human Rights Forum, a regional advocacy group, said the
protesters were only unarmed labourers and demanded an
investigation. "We think it was a fake encounter. Police
liquidated them in cold blood and then concocted the story of an
exchange of fire," forum general secretary V.S. Krishna said.
Andhra Pradesh is home to stocks of red sandalwood, whose
felling, transport and sale is prohibited in India but which is
highly prized for furniture in China and Japan.
Last year state authorities created a task force comprising
police and forest officers to crack down on the smuggling and by
the end of 2014 had arrested more than 500 people.
India's most wanted sandalwood smuggler, Koose Muniswamy
Veerappan, was shot dead in a gunbattle in 2004 but since then
smaller gangs have sprung up. Most of the wood has been smuggled
out through northeastern India into Myanmar.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam wrote to his
Andhra Pradesh counterpart asking for a quick investigation.
"There are laws to take action against those cutting and
stealing from the forest, but firing and killing is totally
unjustified," said V. Gopalsamy, a leader of the opposition
Tamil Nadu-based MDMK party.
