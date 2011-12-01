Snake charmers display cobras during the ''Naag Panchami'' festival outside a temple in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

LUCKNOW A pair of snake charmers, apparently miffed at being asked for a bribe by government officials, let loose dozens of snakes inside a tax office in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Hakkul and Ramchet were annoyed with officials at a remote block development office in Basti district, some 200 km from state capital Lucknow.

"They tried to threaten the officials by letting about 40 snakes go free in the office," local police officer Randhir Mishra told Reuters.

In the chaos that followed, people climbed on to desks or ran out of the office to avoid the snakes.

No one was injured in the November 24 incident which was only reported in Indian newspapers on Thursday.

No other details were available but media reports said the men were angry with local officials for delaying the release of land records.

Police said action would be taken against the two snake charmers, who escaped in the confusion.

Corruption has become a favourite talking point in the Indian media, as a slew of bribery scandals were exposed in the past year.

(Writing by Tony Tharakan)