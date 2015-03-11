SHANGHAI/MUMBAI, March 11 Alibaba is in
talks with Indian online marketplace Snapdeal over a potential
cash investment, a source familiar with the negotiations said,
in what would be the Chinese e-commerce giant's first direct
investment in India.
Snapdeal competes in India with bigger rivals Flipkart.com
and Amazon.com, and media reports have said it is
seeking $1 billion in its latest funding round to fuel growth.
In October last year, Snapdeal secured a $627 million
investment from Japan's Softbank, itself an early
backer of Alibaba.
The source, who declined to be named as talks are not
public, said on Wednesday that negotiations were "ongoing",
confirming Indian media reports. The source said Alibaba was
"looking, but there's still no deal".
A second source familiar with the matter confirmed the two
sides had spoken in the past and said investor interest was
"high", but gave no detail on any current negotiations.
Snapdeal declined to comment.
Alibaba has been eyeing India for months, but has yet to
invest directly in the e-commerce space. Ant Financial, an
affiliate of Alibaba controlled by senior Alibaba executives,
bought a 25 percent stake in the Indian payment services
provider behind Paytm last month.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)