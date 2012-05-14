MUMBAI, May 14 STOCKS ----------------------- The country's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.47 percent to 16,215.84, its fifth successive session of falls and its lowest close since Jan. 16. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.43 percent to 4,907.80. The falls were led by lenders after higher-than-expected inflation dented hopes of near-term rate cuts, adding gloom to a market hit by risk off sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 2021 bonds yield fell 4 basis points to 8.52 percent on expectations for continued bond purchases via open market operations. The RBI said after the markets' close that the RBI would buy up to 120 billion rupees via on OMO on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee dropped to a record closing low of 53.96/97 to the dollar, coming very close to breaching the psychologically key 54-level and not far from the record low of 54.30 hit in mid-December. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended unchanged at 8.04 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps at 7.48 percent after the inflation data. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call rate eased to 8.10/8.15 percent from its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, as the RBI's continued OMOs are seen easing liquidity tightness in the banking system. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)