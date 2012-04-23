(Please see an important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking )

STOCKS

-----------------------

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.27 percent at 17,418.73 points, and the 50-share NSE index 0.2 percent higher at 5,301 points, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its Jan-March earnings, and banking stocks on hopes of liquidity enhancement measures from the RBI.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

Indian federal bond yields fell in early trade, after three sessions of rises, as traders suspect the central bank was buying in the secondary market. The 10-year paper yielded 8.50 percent, down 4 basis points from Friday's close. The most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond was at 8.54 percent, down 3 basis points.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee was at 52.10/11, compared with Friday's close of 52.07/08. It recovered from early lows of 52.15, helped by dollar sales from some foreign banks, but month-end greenback demand from oil importers is seen keeping gains in check.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The 1-year swap rate fell 1 basis point to 7.94 percent from Friday's close, while the 5-year rate fell 2 b a sis points to 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's inter-bank call money rate was marginally higher at 8.30/8.35 percent, at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle. The three-day call rate on Friday closed at 8.25/8.30 percent, above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

----------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)