STOCKS

The main 30-share BSE index ended down 1.6 percent at 17,096.68 points, and the 50-share NSE index fell 1.71 percent to 5,200.60 points.

Infosys dropped 4 percent after the software service exporter said U.S. authorities were scrutinising the eligibility documents of workers in the United States.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled 3 basis points higher at 8.57 percent after sharp falls in the rupee sparked fears about foreign selling, while caution also prevailed as the country's two most liquid debt approach their issuance limits.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended at 52.52 to the dollar, down sharply f rom Friday's close of 52.07/08 to post its sharpest single session fall in nearly a month on Monday.

Falls were sparked by deepening worries over capital inflows deepening worries over capital inflows, with traders on guard for possible intervention from the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate remain unchanged at 7.95 percent from Friday's close, while the 5-year rate added 2 basis points to 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's inter-bank call money rate was marginally higher at 8.30/8.35 percent, at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle, still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)