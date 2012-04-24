STOCKS

-----------------------

The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.5 percent at 17,182.52 points, and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.3 percent to 5,216.20 points, helped by upbeat FYQ4 results from Tata Consultancy Services.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.59 percent on expectations that the benchmark debt will be replaced.

RUPEE

--------------

USD/INR rose to 52.7350/7450, around three and half month highs, on continued doubts about India's economic fundamentals and possible speculative dollar buying. It ended at 52.52 to the dollar on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate advanced 1 bps at 7.96 percent from Monday's close, while the 5-year rate was up 2 basis points to 7.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's inter-bank call money rate was marginally higher at 8.40/8.45 percent, at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle, still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

----------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)