US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
STOCKS
The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.5 percent at 17,182.52 points, and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.3 percent to 5,216.20 points, helped by upbeat FYQ4 results from Tata Consultancy Services.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.59 percent on expectations that the benchmark debt will be replaced.
RUPEE
USD/INR rose to 52.7350/7450, around three and half month highs, on continued doubts about India's economic fundamentals and possible speculative dollar buying. It ended at 52.52 to the dollar on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate advanced 1 bps at 7.96 percent from Monday's close, while the 5-year rate was up 2 basis points to 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's inter-bank call money rate was marginally higher at 8.40/8.45 percent, at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle, still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.