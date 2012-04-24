STOCKS

-----------------------

The main 30-share BSE index closed 0.65 percent higher at 17,207.29 points, and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.42 percent higher at 5,222.65 points, led by rally in information technology shares after Tata Consultancy Services sounded upbeat about its outlook, helping easing some of the recent concerns about the sector.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield ended unchanged at Monday's close of 8.57 percent, after touching 8.61 percent in the session, as buying emerged after a sell-off in the last few sessions.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 52.6750/6850 after dipping to 52.8650, a level last seen Jan. 9, on continued doubts about India's economic fundamentals and possible speculative dollar buying. It ended at 52.52 to the dollar on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate advanced 1 bps at 7.96 percent from Monday's close, while the 5-year rate was up 2 basis points to 7.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's inter-bank call money rate was marginally higher at 8.35/8.40 percent, at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle, still above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.

----------------------

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)