STOCKS

The main 30-share BSE index 0.05 percent higher at 17,215.5 points, and the 50-share NSE index 0.09 percent higher at 5,227.2 points, as gains in Reliance Industries and Bharti were offset by selling in tech stocks post weak outlook predictions from Wipro.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.60 percent, matching a two-week high hit on Tuesday, as the absence of any open market operation announcement by Reserve Bank of India hurts sentiment.

RUPEE

The rupee nearly unchanged from previous close of at 52.68 to the dollar owing to better risk sentiment reflected in the euro. Slight profit taking after the sharp rise in USD/INR pair over last few weeks also aid. Outlook stays bleak.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate up 3 bps at 7.99 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate was up 4 bps to 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's inter-bank call money rate nearly steady at 8.30/8.40 percent from previous close of 8.35/8.40 percent.

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)