STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.95 percent at 16,333.07 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index added 0.91 percent to 4,950.30 points. The gains come as global risk aversion eases on hopes Europe would embark on fresh action to tackle its debt crisis. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark bond up 2 bps at 8.56 percent after the central bank said it will re-issue the existing 10-year paper, despite its already large outstanding limit. Some traders on Monday had been hopeful the RBI would announce a new 10-year paper this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was at 54.97/99 per dollar, approaching a record low of 55.05 to the dollar hit on Monday after having opened at 54.60. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS rate was unchanged at 7.99 percent, while the five-year rate was up 2 basis points at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was trading flat at 8.20/8.25. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)