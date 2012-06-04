STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was down 1.4 percent, tracking a more than 2 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index , with blue chips stocks like Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the fall. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down 4 basis points, falling below 8.34 percent to its lowest level in two-and-half months, after RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn was reported to have said that there was scope for more rate cuts. Gokarn was quoted by media late on Friday saying the central bank has more room to cut rates after the recent weak Jan-March GDP data and the fall in oil prices. The 10-year bond yield was at 8.32 percent, down 5 basis points from Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee was marginally stronger, with the outlook negative as global sentiment, fueled by weak U.S. non-farm payrolls and Chinese non-manufacturing PMI, continued to hurt risk assets. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 55.49/51 per dollar. It closed at 55.54/55 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate was down 6 basis points at 7.60 percent on near-term expectations for rate cuts, while the 5-year OIS rate was down 3 bps to 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.10/8.20 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight. It settled at 7.90/7.95 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)