STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index off lows, now down 0.7 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was down 0.6 percent, led by a recovery in index heavyweight Reliance Industries on bargain hunting. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield was at 8.32 percent, down 5 basis points from Friday, on rising expectations for interest rate cuts after a central bank deputy governor said the RBI had room to ease monetary policy because of falling oil prices and core inflation. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee was marginally lower at 55.55/56 against the dollar from Friday's close, after rising to 55.26 in early trade when dollar sales by corporates and exporters, as well as unwinding of long-dollar positions by banks had boosted the local currency. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 55.57/58 per dollar. It closed at 55.54/55 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate was down 6 basis points at 7.60 percent on near-term expectations for rate cuts, while the 5-year OIS rate was down 3 bps to 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.20/8.25 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight. It settled at 7.90/7.95 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)