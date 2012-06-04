STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.15 percent, while the 50-share NSE index closed up 0.14 percent, as rate cut hopes led market recover from day's lows with banks and oil stocks leading the gain. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ended at 8.34 percent, down 3 basis points from Friday, on rising expectations for interest rate cuts after a central bank deputy governor said there was scope for the Reserve Bank of India to ease monetary policy because of falling oil prices and core inflation. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 55.66/67 to the dollar from Friday's close of 55.54/55, as oil importers stepped in to buy dollars to take advantage of the attractive levels, while waning dollar selling by corporates and exporters in late trade also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate closed down 4 basis points at 7.62 percent on near-term expectations for rate cuts, while the 5-year OIS rate ended 2 basis points lower at 7.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight. It settled at 7.90/7.95 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)