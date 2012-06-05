STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.47 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.6 percent, as rate cut hopes extended a rally in domestic banking shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.36 percent from Monday's close, after the government said it will sell a new 10-year bond this week, which will lead to less trading of the existing 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark, traders said. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee was trading at 55.50/51 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's end of 55.66/67, tracking a slight revival in risk-taking in other Asian markets, but dollar purchases from oil firms is expected to limit sharp gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate was higher by 2 basis points at 7.64 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point to 7.27 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate fell to 8.10/8.15 percent, from Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)