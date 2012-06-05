STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index extended gains, now up 0.7 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.7 percent, as rate cut hopes boosted domestic banks for a second day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.36 percent from Monday's close, after the government said it will sell a new 10-year bond this week, but bond prices supported by rate cut hopes at the RBI's June 18 meeting. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee was trading at 55.62/64 to the dollar, slightly stronger than Monday's end of 55.66/67, with gains in local shares supporting the local currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate was higher by 4 basis points at 7.66 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rose 3 basis point to 7.29 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.15/8.20 percent, marginally lower from Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)