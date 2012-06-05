STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index closed up 0.2 percent while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.31 percent, as continued hopes for rate cuts boosted banks, while infrastructure shares rose on optimism for a revival in stalled projects. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.33 percent from Monday's close, as hopes for a rate cut by the central bank gathered steam, trumping the impact from a planned sale of a new 10-year paper. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed at 55.64/65 per dollar, marginally stronger than its close of 55.66/67 on Monday, as dollar sales by exporters and suspected central bank intervention helped offset weakness in the euro and demand from oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate and the 5-year OIS rate both closed steady at 7.62 percent and 7.26 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.20/25 percent, unmoved from Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)