STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 1.3 percent led by banking shares such as State Bank Of India. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark bond yield trading at 8.36 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday's close, as investors booked profits after four consecutive sessions of gains in debt prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, on the back of a mild recovery in risk demand that boosted Asian equities. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.50/52 per dollar, above its previous close of 55.64/65. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate at 7.63 up 1 basis points and the 5-year OIS rate was at 7.30 up by 4 basis points CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.05/8.10, it closed at 8.20/25 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)