STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index closed up 2.71 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index ended 2.75 percent higher,
posting their biggest daily percentage gains since Jan. 3, as
continued hopes the central bank would cut interest rates
sparked a rally in sectors such as autos and banks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ended at 8.37
percent, up 4 basis points from Tuesday's close, snapping a
four-day winning streak in debt prices as traders booked profits
ahead of a debt auction on Friday that will introduce a new
10-year paper.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar for a third
straight session on Wednesday, tracking gains in the euro and as
sharp gains in domestic stocks signalled improved demand for
risk assets.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.36/37
to the dollar, above its previous close of 55.64/65.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year swap rate ended at 7.67 percent,
up 5 basis points from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year OIS
closed at 7.31 percent, up by 5 basis points
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate ended at 8.15/8.20,
lower than Tuesday's close of 8.20/25 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)