STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index closed up 2.71 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended 2.75 percent higher, posting their biggest daily percentage gains since Jan. 3, as continued hopes the central bank would cut interest rates sparked a rally in sectors such as autos and banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark bond yield ended at 8.37 percent, up 4 basis points from Tuesday's close, snapping a four-day winning streak in debt prices as traders booked profits ahead of a debt auction on Friday that will introduce a new 10-year paper. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar for a third straight session on Wednesday, tracking gains in the euro and as sharp gains in domestic stocks signalled improved demand for risk assets. The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.36/37 to the dollar, above its previous close of 55.64/65. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate ended at 7.67 percent, up 5 basis points from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year OIS closed at 7.31 percent, up by 5 basis points CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate ended at 8.15/8.20, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.20/25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)